Unlock 3.0 rules for Uttarakhand: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 29 issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones, as a part of Unlock 3.0, which will come into effect from August 1.

The process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

After Centre issued guidelines, the Uttarakhand government issued its own state-specific guidelines, which were also important considering the state is also a popular tourist destination in the country.

Here's what will be allowed:

>> Yoga centres and gyms have been allowed to open from August 5.

>> Inter-state movement of persons with specific guidelines released by the state government to be followed. The Uttarakhand government has also said that those travelling from places which have high load of infection shall undergo institutional quarantine for a period of seven days, followed by home isolation for another week.

>> No permission or e-pass is required for inter-district movement.

>> Except for those in containment zones, all hotels, homestay and hospitality services have been allowed to open with precautions in place.

>> All shopping malls, except for those in containment zones, have been allowed to re-open.

>> Religious places and places of worship have also been allowed to open in the state.

>> All markets, except those falling in containment zones, have been allowed to re-open.

>> All banquet halls and community halls for marriage and related functions can be allowed to open except those in containment zones. The persons attending a ceremony should not exceed more than 50 people and the bride/groom and their relatives travelling from high load places will be exempted from quarantine.

Meanwhile, here's what will continue to remain restricted in the state:

>> Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.

>> Metro Rail

>> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

>> Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.