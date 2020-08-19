Unlock 3.0 rules for Ladakh: What is allowed, what is not

On July 29, MHA issued a fresh set of guidelines for Unlock 3.0. The following rules will come into effect on August 1 and be implemented in a phased manner. They are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments, the government said in a press release.

Let us take a look at what will be allowed in Ladakh:

>> All hotels and other hospitality services to function at 50 percent capacity, subject to adherence to SOPs issued by the Centre.

>> Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), which will list guidelines to maintain social distancing.

>>Marriage related functions with not more than 50 people, with social distancing measures followed, have been permitted. Prior permission for all such functions has to be sought in the Red category districts.

>> Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing, along with other health protocols.

>>There will be no restriction on inter-state or intra-state movement. There is no separate permission/approval/e-permit will be for movement.

>> Intra-state movement by private vehicles/taxis/cabs/public transport will be regulated by SOP issued by the District Magistrate.

>> The owners of Hotels/Guest Houses/Home stays must ensure social distancing, availability of hand sanitizer at their lobbies, restaurants, lawns and business centres and ensure frequent sanitization of common spaces.

>> Funerals and rituals related to last rites have been permitted with not more than 20 people maintaining social distancing.

What is still not allowed in Ladakh?

>>Schools/colleges/ coaching institutes until August 31

>> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls.

>>Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.