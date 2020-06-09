Unlock 1.0 rules for Chandigarh: What is allowed, what is not

As India begins gradual lifting of the lockdown as a part of Centre's 'Unlock 1.0' plan, the Chandigarh administration has issued guidelines for relaxation of certain restrictions in the Union Territory.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Union Territory's adviser, Manoj Kumar Parida, said that COVID-19 cases are concentrated in in "few pockets" in Chandigarh.

"We have decided that in clean areas, total normalcy be restored and economy be brought back on track. This will help us to focus medical attention on limited pockets and get better, faster results," Parida said.

What will reopen:

>> Barber shops and salons

>> Shop timings extended for a further two hours.

>> Shopping malls

>> Restaurants

>> Hotels

>> Places of worship

>> Congested markets to continue with odd-even formula

>> Private and government offices, with 100 percent staff from June 8.

>> Marriage functions with a maximum of 50 people in attendance.

Moreover, according to the UT administration, there won't be any requirement of travel pass for people to travel from other states into the city. Those residing in Chandigarh who want to travel to other states can apply online for a travel pass from the district magistrate.

What will continue to remain restricted:

>> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain closed. Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations to remain closed.

> > Schools, Colleges, Universities, Coaching Centres and other similar places of gathering shall also remain closed until further orders.

>> No activity will be allowed in containment zones.