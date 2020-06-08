Unlock 1.0 rules for Delhi: What is allowed, what is not

Economic activities are further being allowed to reopen from June 8 across the country as part of Centre’s ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan. However, the state governments can also decide on easing of lockdown restrictions. Establishments will be allowed to open only outside containment zones.

The Delhi government has announced it would allow some activities to resume in the national capital. This comes at a time when the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi is nearing the 29,000-mark.

What will reopen

Malls, restaurants and religious places in the national capital would reopen from June 8 after over two months.

It is to be noted that separate guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for all establishments that have been allowed to reopen. They will have to follow social distancing norms and take all necessary precautions.

On June 1, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that barber shops and salons were being allowed to open. These activities, which had been allowed to reopen earlier, will continue to provide their services.

Meanwhile, Delhi's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will also be reopened from June 8. However, hospitals, except those run by the Centre, will only treat patients from the national capital.

"Over 90 percent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital," Kejriwal said in a televised address.

What will remain closed

Hotels and banquet halls will remain closed in Delhi even as the Centre has allowed them open from June 8.

“We may need hotels and banquet halls to place beds and to attach them with hospitals as cases have been rising in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

There has been no announcement on the reopening of gyms, cinema halls and spas in the national capital.