Business Insight | Here's how states are preparing for Unlock 1.0

The Centre on May 30 released a list of permitted and non-permitted activities for states to follow from June 1, when India after four phases will finally start exiting the lockdown. Instead of calling it lockdown 5.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has named it Unlock 1.0.

Apart from containment zones, all activities barring a few will be permitted in the rest of the country. State governments have also announced state-specific plans.

What Unlock 1.0 means? How states have planned for easing restrictions? What is permitted and non-permitted activities? Watch this edition of Business Insight to know more.



