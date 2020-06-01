Coronavirus crisis | Delhi’s borders to remain sealed for a week: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 1 said that the national capital’s borders will remain sealed for a week.

However, Kejriwal asked citizens to send suggestions on whether the border should be reopened. Kejriwal said people had expressed concern that Delhi’s medical facilities could get overwhelmed if the borders are reopened.

Kejriwal said citizens may send their suggestions regarding the same on delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com or WhatsApp them at +918800007722 till 5.00 pm on June 5.

During a televised address, Kejriwal announced that industries in Delhi can now open with their normal timing as the staggered time system was being revoked.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

He also announced that odd-even arrangement for shops and markets was being removed and that barber shops and salons were now allowed to reopen. Spas, however, will remain closed for now.

Despite the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Kejriwal said people should not worry. Delhi has so far reported 19,844 confirmed cases. Of these, 8,478 patients have recovered. The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi stands at 473.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic



