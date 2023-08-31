Unique landscaping and a 115-ft Indian flag grace Rajghat ahead of G20 Summit: Delhi PWD Minister Atishi

Unique landscaping and a 115-ft Indian flag grace Rajghat ahead of G20 Summit, according to Delhi PWD Minister Atishi. (File Photo)

For the upcoming G20 Summit, the Rajghat memorial complex has undergone a remarkable transformation, complete with distinctive landscaping and the installation of a towering 115-ft Indian flag, according to statements made by Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Atishi, today.

Conducting an on-site assessment of the preparations for the forthcoming G20 summit, Atishi personally inspected the Shantivan Road stretch and the Delhi Gate stretch. Expressing pride in Delhi and the entire nation for hosting the prestigious event in the capital city, Atishi underscored the extensive efforts invested in the beautification of the city in connection with the summit.

"I had the privilege to visit Rajghat today, a site that holds significance as it is poised to receive numerous international delegates and heads of countries during the summit," Atishi remarked. She highlighted the metamorphosis of the area stretching from Rajghat to the Red Fort, a transformation led by the PWD over the past year. The region has witnessed a spectacular makeover featuring elements such as artistic fountains, contemporary street art, inviting seating spaces, and enchanting lighting arrangements.

"Rajghat, the revered memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, has always been a focal point for esteemed foreign delegations visiting India," Atishi emphasized. She shared that the memorial has received meticulous landscaping with abundant greenery, a towering 115-ft Indian flag, captivating light installations, and other enhancements.

As the G20 summit draws near, not only heads of state but also representatives from diverse political, administrative, social, and economic sectors are expected to converge on Delhi. In response, the entire precinct around Rajghat has been rejuvenated to offer an unforgettable experience. Atishi passionately declared, "Rajghat stands as a beacon of national pride, and our aim is for the visiting delegates to carry back cherished memories."

Looking beyond the summit, Atishi assured that the Kejriwal government remains committed to sustaining Delhi's enhanced aesthetics. She acknowledged the substantial contribution of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in bolstering the city's appearance during the event. A significant deployment of sanitation personnel and mechanized sweeping machinery across Delhi has been orchestrated by the MCD to ensure cleanliness.

During a subsequent press conference, Atishi clarified the division of labor, stating, "The work in areas under the central government's jurisdiction has been undertaken by them, while the PWD and MCD have diligently worked on their respective domains. It would be inaccurate to attribute all efforts to either the central government or the Delhi administration."

With the countdown to the G20 Summit underway, the capital city of Delhi emerges as a testament to collaborative efforts, as both governmental entities and civic organizations unite to make the event a grand success while ensuring the lasting splendor of the cityscape.