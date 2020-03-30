App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri donates Rs 1 crore from MPLADS fund to combat COVID-19

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said he has donated Rs one crore from his MPLADS fund to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country. "Satnam Satnam Satnam Ji..Waheguru Waheguru Waheguru Ji ..In their own way every Indian is lending a helping hand to make life easy for others. A humble contribution of rupees one crore from my MPLAD fund to lend more power to India's undaunted challenge against coronavirus," Puri, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, tweeted.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 942, while 99 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Hardeep Singh Puri #India

