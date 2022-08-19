English
    Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets one-year extension

    Bhalla, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019.

    PTI
    August 19, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST

    Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Friday given one-year extension in service till August 22, 2023, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension of service to Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of one year beyond August 22, 2022, i.e. up to August 22, 2023, it said.
