    Unemployment rate rises to 7.80 pc in June: CMIE

    The massive fall in number of jobs last month was triggered by higher unemployment rate in rural areas, which went up to 8.03 percent from 6.62 percent in May.

    PTI
    July 05, 2022 / 06:44 PM IST
    Representative Image

    The country’s unemployment rate has shot up to 7.80 percent in June with the loss of 13 million jobs, mainly in the agriculture sector, according to the data released by economic think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

    In urban areas, it was slightly better at 7.30 percent compared to 7.12 percent recorded in May, according to the CMIE data.

    "This is the biggest fall in employment during a non-lockdown month. This is basically a rural phenomenon and seasonal. However, this is a seasonal phase when there is a lull in agricultural activities in rural areas, and it is most likely to be reversed in July when the sowing begins," CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas told
    PTI
