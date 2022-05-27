English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    UAE, India discuss economic opportunities of energy transition

    The meetings were held on the sidelines of UAE Climate Envoy and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan Al Jaber’s visit to New Delhi on Thursday, UAE’s official news agency Wam said.

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    Government and business leaders in India and the UAE have held a series of high-level meetings focused on opportunities within the energy transition and industrial growth.


    The meetings were held on the sidelines of UAE Climate Envoy and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan Al Jaber’s visit to New Delhi on Thursday, UAE’s official news agency Wam said.


    Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday met Al Jaber and the two discussed issues relating to climate change, hosting of COP 28 and other related matters.


    Prior to the bilateral meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on climate action was also signed by the two ministers to establish a framework to facilitate and enhance bilateral cooperation on climate action, and also contribute towards implementing the Paris Agreement.


    Following Dr Al Jaber’s meeting with Yadav, the UAE and India agreed to expand bilateral cooperation towards accelerated climate action and implementation of the Paris agreement, including public-private partnership across renewable power deployment, agriculture efficiency, green hydrogen, sustainable finance, and carbon market development, the official Wam news agency reported.

    Close

    Related stories


    The UAE-India cooperation in climate aims to support India’s ambition to achieve 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy installed capacity by 2030 and aligns with the UAE’s ambitions to expand its low and zero-carbon energy capabilities.


    The UAE delegation also met with Indian business leaders discussing new opportunities, particularly those in decarbonisation and climate solutions.


    The UAE minister also met Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The UAE minister also met Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

    Both sides also acknowledged that with the signing of the MoU on climate change, they may explore ways on how to strengthen bilateral cooperation on climate action mutually, especially in the areas and activities identified in the agreement.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Bhupender Yadav #India #memorandum of understanding #S Jaishankar #UAE
    first published: May 27, 2022 06:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.