MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Two more test positive for Zika in Kerala; total reported cases 48: Health Minister Veena George

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

PTI
July 25, 2021 / 10:16 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Two more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala taking the total number of reported cases of the infection to 48 out of which 4 are active, state Health Minister Veena George said on July 24.

A 27-year old resident from Kazhakoottam and a 37- year-old resident of Pangappara, both in Thiruvananthapuram, were the ones who tested positive for the virus, a state government release said.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

None of the infected patients are admitted in the hospital and they all are stable, the release said.
PTI
Tags: #Kerala #Zika virus
first published: Jul 25, 2021 10:13 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.