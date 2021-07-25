Two more test positive for Zika in Kerala; total reported cases 48: Health Minister Veena George

Representative image

Two more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala taking the total number of reported cases of the infection to 48 out of which 4 are active, state Health Minister Veena George said on July 24.

A 27-year old resident from Kazhakoottam and a 37- year-old resident of Pangappara, both in Thiruvananthapuram, were the ones who tested positive for the virus, a state government release said.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

None of the infected patients are admitted in the hospital and they all are stable, the release said.