    Two more Indian beaches enter the coveted list of Blue Beaches

    The mission of Blue Flag is to promote sustainability in the tourism sector, through environmental education, environmental protection and other sustainable development practices.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 27, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

    Two more Indian beaches - Minicoy Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach- have entered the coveted and globally recognized eco-label 'Blue Flag'.

    This takes the number of beaches certified under the Blue Flag certification - an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world - to 12.

    In order to qualify for the Blue Flag certification, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria must be met and maintained. The mission of Blue Flag is to promote sustainability in the tourism sector, through environmental education, environmental protection and other sustainable development practices.

    Kadmat beach

    The Thundi Beach is one of the most pristine and picturesque beaches in the Lakshadweep archipelago where white sand is lined by turquoise blue water of the lagoon. The Kadmat Beach is especially popular with cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports and has pearl white sand, blue lagoon waters, its moderate climate and friendly locals.

    Both the beaches have designated staff for beach cleanliness and maintenance; and for safety and security of swimmers.

    Thundi Beach Thundi beach

    Announcing this proud moment on Twitter, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav expressed happiness and congratulated everyone stating that it is a part of India’s relentless journey towards building a sustainable environment led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

    https://twitter.com/byadavbjp/status/1585222537621155842?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1585222537621155842%7Ctwgr%5E9f473e8cc12a6acc26a31568ef1e1d7713609616%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpib.gov.in%2FPressReleasePage.aspx%3FPRID%3D1871022

    The other Indian beaches in the blue list are Shivrajpur-Gujarat, Ghoghla-Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri-Karnataka, Kappad-Kerala, Rushikonda- Andhra Pradesh, Golden-Odisha, Radhanagar- Andaman and Nicobar, Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry beaches.
