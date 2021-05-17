MARKET NEWS

May 17, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

Cyclone Tauktae News LIVE Updates: Amid heavy rains, Mumbai airport, Bandra-Worli sea link, monorail to remain shut

Cyclone Tauktae News LIVE Updates: HM Amit Shah has directed state administration/district collectors to make adequate power backup arrangements in all COVID-19 hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chains and other medical facilities.

Cyclone Tauktae News LIVE Updates: Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm". Gusty winds and rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas today morning as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae was heading towards Gujarat. It is expected to reach the Gujarat coast on the evening of May 17, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According
to the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD, by May 18 the wind speed is expected to increase to 150-160 km per hour, gusting up to 175 km per hour. Four deaths were reported from Karnataka's Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts and two in Goa in cyclone-related incidents. This year's first cyclone has added to the woes of the states which are already grappling with the devastating second wave of COVID-19. The Centre has given a slew of directions to the states to ensure that the health facilities do not suffer and medical supplies are maintained. IMD Director General M Mohapatra said the cyclone has seen a rapid intensification. The gradual intensification stages are cyclonic storm, severe cyclonic storm, very severe cyclonic storm, extremely severe storm and super cyclonic storm.
  • May 17, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

     Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | IMD forecast for Kerala

    In Kerala, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places with heavy falls at isolated places on Monday. Similar rainfall is predicted at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over south Konkan and Goa and adjoining Ghat areas on during Monday. The condition will be same in North Konkan: IMD

  • May 17, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | IMD: Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls in the districts of Saurashtra namely Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Boatd & in Diu; in the districts of Gujarat region namely Valsad, Navsari & in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli

  • May 17, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Here’s an explainer on cyclones and the damage each category may cause to the area where they make landfall. 

  • May 17, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Around 1 lakh people evacuated from Gujarat coastal areas

    The Gujarat administration has evacuated around 1 lakh people from the coastal areas following the possibility of Cyclone Tauktae arriving Tuesday morning. Tauktae, gathering momentum, is right now around 350 kilometres away from the state. Around 8 to 10 in the evening, it is likely to hit Porbandar between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The Gujarat administration claims to be fully prepared to tackle the situation.

    Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), revenue department, Pankaj Kumar said that 95,485 people from 655 low lying and coastal areas have been evacuated and shifted to safer places. "To tackle the possibility of the cyclone and its effect, 240 teams from the forest department have been deployed, as well as 242 teams from the Roads and Building (R&B) department have also been deployed," Pankaj Kumar said. (Ians)

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | BKC jumbo COVID-19 centre destroyed amid heavy rains and strong winds

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Nearly 600 instances of structural damage reported in Maharashtra

    In Maharashtra, 536 instances of structural damages (house collapse, roof collapse, pole uprooting) reported in Sindhudurg, 61 in Ratnagiri and 2 each in Raigad and Thane districts till last night, due to cyclone Taukate, ANI reports.

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

     Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Local train services disrupted, monorail shut in Mumbai

    Local trains services of the Central Railway were disrupted between suburban Ghatkopar and Vikhroli as a tree branch fell on a train heading towards neighbouring Thane, a railway spokesperson said. Efforts were on to restore the train movement on the route, he said. As a precautionary measure, the monorail services in
    the city were suspended for the day, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said. This was a "prompt decision" taken for the safety of
    commuters, the MMRDA said.

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Heavy rains & gusty winds in Mumbai. Visuals from Gateway of India.

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | India Meteorological Department (IMD): Moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 90-100 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri during the next 3 hours.

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link shut, BMC urges commuters to take alternative route

    Dear Mumbaikars, Bandra-Worli sea link will be closed to commute till further update. Please take alternate routes if at all you plan to move out. The best plan however is to stay indoors today unless it’s absolutely unavoidable: BMC

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Tauktae storms over Mumbai, razes trees, damages homes

    Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai with full fury bringing heavy rains, strong gales of over 60-75 km/hr, which wreaked havoc by uprooting scores of trees, damaged some homes, and disrupted road traffic, though there are no human casualties, officials said. As a major precautionary measure, the state authorities have already shifted out 7,866 people from vulnerable spots along the coast, besides another around 4,000 in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Thane, an official said.

    Till Monday morning, the city had recorded 8.37 mm rains, 6.53 in eastern suburbs and 3.92 in western suburbs, substantially cooling the weather at the height of mid-summer when Mumbai swelters with the mercury remaining in the upper-30s-to-mid-40s. Several roads were littered as at least 30 big and small trees got uprooted in different parts of Mumbai and Thane, during the night, besides minor damage to several homes. The cyclone was hovering around 160 kms away from the Mumbai coast and is likely to reach Gujarat by midnight tonight, said the IMD's latest warning bulletin.

  • May 17, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Mumbai airport to shut operations till 2 pm

    MIAL: Due to cyclone alert, Mumbai airport operations need to be closed from 11.00 hours to 14.00 hours on May 17

