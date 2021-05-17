Cyclone Tauktae News LIVE Updates: Amid heavy rains, Mumbai airport, Bandra-Worli sea link, monorail to remain shut

May 17, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

to the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD, by May 18 the wind speed is expected to increase to 150-160 km per hour, gusting up to 175 km per hour. Four deaths were reported from Karnataka's Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts and two in Goa in cyclone-related incidents. This year's first cyclone has added to the woes of the states which are already grappling with the devastating second wave of COVID-19. The Centre has given a slew of directions to the states to ensure that the health facilities do not suffer and medical supplies are maintained. IMD Director General M Mohapatra said the cyclone has seen a rapid intensification. The gradual intensification stages are cyclonic storm, severe cyclonic storm, very severe cyclonic storm, extremely severe storm and super cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm". Gusty winds and rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas today morning as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae was heading towards Gujarat. It is expected to reach the Gujarat coast on the evening of May 17, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According