Three women in UP given anti-rabies shot instead of COVID-19 vaccine

Representative image

Three women in western Uttar Pradesh's Shamli were administered with anti-rabies vaccine instead of COVID-19 shots, a probe confirmed on April 9.

The apparent case of medical negligence was reported at the district's Community Health Centre (CHC). After the matter was brought to light, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur ordered an inquiry.

"We have received a detailed report and we found the women did go to get their COVID vaccinations but by mistake they did not go to the first-floor vaccination centre and instead went to the OPD," NDTV quoted Kaur as saying.

The pharmacist at the OPD was leaving for some work, and asked a private person - a pharmacist of a Jan Aushadhi Kendra - to vaccinate the three women, she said, adding that the anti-rabies shot was given to them by him.

"I have instructed the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) to suspend the pharmacist," the district magistrate added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A warning was issued to the medical superintendent at the CHC and direction has also been issued to remove the private person - who administered the vaccine - from his post of pharmacist at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, Kaur said.

The families of the eldery women - Saroj (70), Anarkali (72) and Satyawati (60) - had called for strict action against the negligent officials.

Anarkali, one of the women, said the person vaccinating them did not ask for the Aadhaar card which made her suspicious. Satyawati claimed that she also grew doubtful and asked him to explain what kind of vaccine it was. "The man told me it was a rabies vaccine," she was reported as saying.

The incident comes at a time when state governments have been asked by the Centre to ensure maximum COVID-19 vaccination among the eligible beneficiaries.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India, has been hit by the second wave of the pandemic. On April 9, a total of 9,695 fresh cases were reported - the highest in a day so far. The state capital Lucknow accounted for 2,934 of the new cases detected in the last 24 hours.