App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This Diwali, burst firecrackers for only 2 hours: Here's the permissible time slot for your city

The Supreme Court has allowing bursting of firecrackers only for two hours in a day. However, states have been permitted to decide the time slots

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on October 30 gave state governments the flexibility to choose a time slot for bursting firecrackers. However, it maintained its earlier order allowing it for only two hours on festival days.

The move came a week after the apex court had allowed bursting of firecrackers between a fixed time slot -- from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm for Diwali and 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on other occasions such as Christmas and New Year.

The court had observed that there was a need to strike a balance between citizens' right to health and the fireworks manufacturers' right to carry on their trade.

The top court modified its order after a plea by the Tamil Nadu government, which sought a review and permission for bursting firecrackers between 4.00 am and 6.00 am.

Here are the timings for bursting firecrackers in key cities and states:

Amritsar, Punjab: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.
Bengaluru, Karnataka: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: 6.00 am to 7.00 am and 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm.
Hyderabad, Telangana: 8.00 am to 10.00 pm.
Kolkata, West Bengal: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.New Delhi: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 03:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.