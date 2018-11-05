This Diwali, burst firecrackers for only 2 hours: Here's the permissible time slot for your city

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on October 30 gave state governments the flexibility to choose a time slot for bursting firecrackers. However, it maintained its earlier order allowing it for only two hours on festival days.

The move came a week after the apex court had allowed bursting of firecrackers between a fixed time slot -- from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm for Diwali and 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on other occasions such as Christmas and New Year.

The court had observed that there was a need to strike a balance between citizens' right to health and the fireworks manufacturers' right to carry on their trade.

The top court modified its order after a plea by the Tamil Nadu government, which sought a review and permission for bursting firecrackers between 4.00 am and 6.00 am.

Here are the timings for bursting firecrackers in key cities and states:

Amritsar, Punjab: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.Bengaluru, Karnataka: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.Chennai, Tamil Nadu: 6.00 am to 7.00 am and 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm.Hyderabad, Telangana: 8.00 am to 10.00 pm.Kolkata, West Bengal: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.Mumbai, Maharashtra: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.New Delhi: 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.