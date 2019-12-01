The Innovator | All about Sir CV Raman — The first Indian to win a Nobel Prize in Physics

Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, was born in a humble family Tiruchirapalli in 1888, to Chandrashekaran Ramanathan Iyer and Parvathi Ammal (mother). Raman's father was a lecturer who taught mathematics and physics in Mrs AV Narasimha Rao College in Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and later joined Presidency College in Madras.

Early on, Raman studied at St Aloysius Anglo-Indian High School in Visakhapatnam and passed matriculation at the age of 11. In 1902, Raman joined Presidency College in Madras where his father was a lecturer. He went on to get a BA degree from the University of Madras and won a gold medal in Physics. He then completed his MSc Degree from the University of Madras with the highest distinction.

He is the first Indian to have won a Nobel Prize in Physics.