    Telangana HC clears CBI probe into poach-gate scandal, quashes state govt's appeal

    The arrested members under police custody moved the Telangana High Court challenging the probe while alleging an unfair probe with political motives.

    CR Sukumar
    February 06, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
    The poach-gate scandal involved alleged attempts by three members with reported links to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trying to lure four members of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to switch the party, was reportedly unearthed through a sting operation in October 2022. Telangana High Court (Representative image/ANI)

    The Telangana High Court’s division bench headed by chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan on February 6 cleared the decks for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the poaching of Telangana MLAs, while quashing the Telangana government’s appeal against the CBI probe and for the continuation of a probe by the state police.

    The development comes amidst the decision of the Telangana government to withdraw the general consent earlier given to the CBI in the state under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 which enables the central agency to exercise its authority in the state.

    While upholding the decision of a single judge of the same court earlier, the division bench of the High Court comprising chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji refused to stay the operation of its judgement. The bench turned down the request of the Telangana Advocate General BS Prasad to stay the operation of the judgement to enable the state government to challenge the order before the Supreme Court.

    The poach-gate scandal involved alleged attempts by three members with reported links to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trying to lure four members of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to switch the party, was reportedly unearthed through a sting operation in October 2022.