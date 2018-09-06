App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana Governor to send report to Centre, to formally communicate to EC on dissolution of assembly

The governor is also expected to formally communicate to the Election Commission about the dissolution of the Telangana Assembly and recommend holding of elections within six months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

All eyes are fixed on Governor E S L Narasimhan, who is expected to send a report to the Centre on the political developments in Telangana after the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recommended the dissolution of the assembly Thursday, officials said.

The governor is also expected to formally communicate to the Election Commission about the dissolution of the Telangana Assembly and recommend holding of elections within six months.

It is up to the Election Commission whether it can hold the election in Telangana along with the election of four other states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram in November-December, a home ministry official said.

The Election Commission has a time period of six months till early March to hold the poll, the official explained.

In its report to the Centre, the governor is likely to give the two options continuation of Rao as caretaker chief minister till a new government is formed and imposition of the President's rule.

The Home Ministry, when it receives the governor's report, will place it before the Union Cabinet for deliberation and a final decision, the official said.

The governor has asked Rao and his council of ministers to continue in office as part of a caretaker government.

Ending weeks of speculation, the Telangana government recommended the dissolution of the state assembly Thursday. A resolution recommending the dissolution of the House was adopted at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Rao.

Shortly after, Rao drove to Raj Bhavan and handed over the resolution to Governor Narasimhan, who accepted the Cabinet's decision and asked him to continue as the head of the caretaker government.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 07:03 pm

