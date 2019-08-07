App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS, Infosys in top 10 green card applicants globally: Report

Other companies on the list include American giants like Amazon, Cisco, Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Apple.

Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys feature in a list of top 10 applicants for employer green cards from October 2018 to March this year, reports The Economic Times. Other companies on the list include American giants like Amazon, Cisco, Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Apple.

Multinational companies seek green card or permanent residency holders to work at their US offices after the Trump administration empathised on the need for IT companies to hire more locally.

As per US Department of Labour data cited in the report, Amazon tops the list with 1,500 applications, followed by Cognizant with over 1,300 applications. TCS stood at fourth with 1,009 applications and Infosys came in seventh.

The number of applications that will get accepted for a green card by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services will become clear after the process ends.

A spokesperson for Cognizant told the daily that it consistently sponsors employees in "securing legal permanent residence in the US precisely because they are highly-skilled and highly-educated knowledge professionals who are valuable assets to our company and clients".

At present, it takes an Indian applicant more than eight years to receive a green card. An Indian can seek a permanent resident status under various eligibility categories, one of which is through employment. But unlike applications for H-1B visas, responsibility for a green card rests with the individual.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 02:43 pm

