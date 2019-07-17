App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indians received 67-72% of total US H1-B visas in last five years: MEA

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian nationals have received between 67 and 72 per cent of the total H-1B visas issued by the US in last five years, the External Affairs Ministry said July 17.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said no comprehensive changes have been made to the H-1B visa programme so far.

Close

"The Indian government has closely consulted all stakeholders and engaged with the US administration and the Congress on issues related to the movement of Indian professionals, including those pertaining to the H-1B programme," he said.

related news

"Most recently, issues of H-1B visa were raised during the visit of the US Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo, to India on June 26, 2019. In our engagements, we have emphasised that this has been a mutually-beneficial partnership which should be nurtured," he added.

He gave out statistics according to which Indian nationals have received between 67 and 72 per cent of the total H-1B visas issued by the US in last five years.

According to the data, 125,528 Indian nationals were issued H1-B visas in 2018 while 129,097 Indian nationals were issued H1-B visas in 2017.

In 2016, 126,692 Indian nationals were granted H1-B visa while in 2015, as many as 119,952 Indian nationals were granted H1-B visa.

"H-1B visa has played an important role in facilitating the movement of talented Indian professionals. The US Government has adopted certain administrative measures with respect to the H-1B visa programme that have introduced greater scrutiny of H-1B applications and increased documentation requirements," he said.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #External Affairs Ministry #H-1B visa #India #S Jaishankar

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.