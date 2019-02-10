App
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu: Tiruchirappali airport can cater to 3,000 passengers, says PM Modi

The new integrated terminal building for the airport for which he laid a foundation stone will be able to cater to 3,000 passengers during peak hour following completion.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 said Tiruchirappalli airport could cater to as many as 3,000 passengers during peak hours after completion of a new integrated building, for which he laid the foundation stone.

The Tiruchirappalli airport could currently cater to only less than 500 passengers during peak hours, he said. The new integrated terminal building for the airport for which he laid a foundation stone will be able to cater to 3,000 passengers during peak hour following completion, he said, addressing a BJP rally.

Earlier, the Prime Minsiter dedicated various projects, including upgraded infrastructure of a 400-plus bed facility for the ESIC run hospital and medical college at Chennai.

Referring to all such new initiatives which he inaugurated today including the Chennai Metro rail, Modi said all such initiatives would go a long way in boosting ease of living for the people of Tamil Nadu.

On Tirupur, he said that the city, which has a strong association with the MSME and unorganised sector, would be quite happy to know that the Centre has come up with the Rs 3,000 pension under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Pension Yojana.
First Published on Feb 10, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi

