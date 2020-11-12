Tamil Nadu not to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 on November 16

The Tamil Nadu government on November 12 announced that schools will not reopen for classes 9 to 12 in the state from November 16. Postponing the reopening of schools until a further date, the Tamil Nadu government said: “The order on reopening schools from November 16 for classes 9 to 12 is cancelled. An announcement on reopening schools will be made later based on the situation.”

The announcement comes following consultations held with parents of students enrolled in government-aided and private schools on November 9. According to the state government, opinions of parents on reopening of schools in the state for higher classes were divided. While some favoured the decision to reopen schools in Tamil Nadu on November 16, others were against it in view of the coronavirus pandemic threat.

Meanwhile, colleges and universities in the state will be reopening from December 2 only for research scholars and final year postgraduate students of science and technology streams.

Keeping in line with the unlock guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, several states have already allowed schools, colleges, and other educational institutions to reopen from November 2. However, there are plenty of institutions that are yet to take a call on this.

With PTI inputs.