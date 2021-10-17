MARKET NEWS

Take COVID-19 vaccine & get a chance to win a TV set, mobile phone

PTI
October 17, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
Representative image.

People in Manipur's Imphal West district will get a chance to win a television set, mobile phone, or blankets if they take the COVID-19 vaccine in the mega vaccination camp which will be held, officials said.

To increase the vaccination coverage the Imphal West district administration has decided to hold a mega vaccination cum bumper draw program with the slogan ''Get a shot, win a prize'' scheduled to be conducted at three centers in the district on October 24, October 31, and November 7, they said.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Imphal West district Th Kirankumar informed that those who get their vaccination at the three centers will have a chance to participate in a bumper draw and win prizes.

The first prize is a big-screen television set, the second is a mobile phone, the third will be blanketed along with 10 other consolation prizes, the notification said.

It informed that anyone above the age of 18 years due for the first or second dose of Covid-19 vaccination will be eligible for participation and that the winners of the lucky draw will be decided at the three centers of GM Hall, Polo ground, and Dharmasala in Imphal West district. Imphal West district has the highest population among all the 16 districts in the state.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Curent Affairs #India #mobile phone #TV Set #vaccination #vaccine
first published: Oct 17, 2021 11:44 am

