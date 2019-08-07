Sushma Swaraj's unfulfilled promise: Smriti Irani shares her last plan with 'Didi' that never happened

Union Minister Smriti Irani on August 6 said that she was saddened with her “Didi (elder sister)”, Sushma Swaraj, for leaving without fulfilling a promise.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Irani remembered how former External Affairs Minister Swaraj had asked her daughter, Bansuri, to pick a restaurant for them to go out on lunch. However, Swaraj passed away before this could have been accomplished.

“I have an axe to grind with you Didi. You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us,” Irani tweeted shortly after Swaraj had passed away.



Swaraj, who was also the former chief minister of Delhi, passed away late on August 6 after suffering a massive heart attack. Swaraj was rushed to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi following a heart attack in the evening of August 6.