'I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime': Sushma Swaraj's final tweet was on Article 370

Former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. She was 67.



प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.

— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

Hours before she was rushed to AIIMS, Swaraj had congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said "she was waiting to see this day in my lifetime".

Swaraj was talking in the context of the passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 and the resolution to abrogate special status to J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution in Lok Sabha.

The resolution was adopted by Lok Sabha with 351 members voting in its support and 72 against it, while one member abstained.

The bill to create two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – was passed by 370 votes in favour and 70 against. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.