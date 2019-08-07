App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 12:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime': Sushma Swaraj's final tweet was on Article 370

Hours before she was rushed to AIIMS, Swaraj had congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. She was 67.

Hours before she was rushed to AIIMS, Swaraj had congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said "she was waiting to see this day in my lifetime".

Swaraj was talking in the context of the passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 and the resolution to abrogate special status to J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution in Lok Sabha.

Close

The resolution was adopted by Lok Sabha with 351 members voting in its support and 72 against it, while one member abstained.

related news

The bill to create two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – was passed by 370 votes in favour and 70 against. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.

The resolution and the bill were approved by Rajya Sabha on August 5.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 12:56 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.