Suresh Prabhu pooh-poohs video claiming 'box' taken out of his plane

Union minister Suresh Prabhu on April 26 dismissed a video clip which claimed that a mysterious box was taken out of a plane carrying him when it landed at Dhule in Maharashtra.

Responding to a question here about the clip and accompanying message which alleged that the box contained "Rs 15 crore", Prabhu said, "I don't have fifteen rupees in my pocket, where is the question of Rs 15 crore!"

Talking about the Narendra Modi government's achievements, the Union commerce minister said that exports were growing and the country's trade deficit with China had shrunk.

Prabhu visited the famous Saibaba temple here during his visit.