    Suresh N Patel sworn in as Central Vigilance Commissioner

    Suresh N Patel made and subscribed the oath of his office before President Droupadi Murmu, it said.

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

    Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel was on Wednesday sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

    Tags: #Central Vigilance Commissioner #Current Affairs #CVC #India #Suresh N Patel
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:34 am
