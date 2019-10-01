SC allows Centre's plea seeking review against dilution of SC/ST Act

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on October 1 partly allowed a petition filed by the Centre seeking review of its 2018 judgement that had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

A three-judge bench of justices Arun Mishra, MR Shah and BR Gavai heard the plea on October 1.

On September 13, the top court had referred the Centre's plea to a three-judge bench, which was filed nearly 18 months ago.

The apex court's March 20, 2018, verdict had led to a massive outcry and protests by different SC/ST organisations across India after which Parliament passed the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, to neutralise effects of the judgement.