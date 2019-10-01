App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC allows Centre's plea seeking review against dilution of SC/ST Act

On September 13, the top court had referred the Centre's plea to a three-judge bench, which was filed nearly 18 months ago

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on October 1 partly allowed a petition filed by the Centre seeking review of its 2018 judgement that had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

A three-judge bench of justices Arun Mishra, MR Shah and BR Gavai heard the plea on October 1.

On September 13, the top court had referred the Centre's plea to a three-judge bench, which was filed nearly 18 months ago.

Close

The apex court's March 20, 2018, verdict had led to a massive outcry and protests by different SC/ST organisations across India after which Parliament passed the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, to neutralise effects of the judgement.

related news

In the verdict, the apex court had taken note of the rampant misuse of the stringent SC/ST Act against government servants and private individuals and said there would be no immediate arrest on any complaint filed under the law.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 12:06 pm

