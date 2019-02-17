Superstar Rajinikanth to not contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Rajinikanth has requested his fans and members of RMM to vote the party that would provide a solution to Tamil Nadu's water problems.
Moneycontrol News
Superstar Rajinikanth, who announced his entry into politics last year, said on February 17 that he won't be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The actor, in a statement, said that neither he nor members from Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), the precursor of his political party, would take part in the elections.
"I will not contest the Parliament election. I request all kindly not to use my pictures for campaign purposes," Rajinikanth said, requesting his fans and members of RMM to vote the party that would provide a solution to Tamil Nadu's water problems.
"Tamil Nadu’s main problem has been water scarcity. Think wisely and vote for the people who will provide a stable government in the Centre and provide a permanent solution to the state’s water crisis," the statement said.
Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that his party would be a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner for the general elections.In August, the RMM had launched a 36-page a manifesto of sorts -- Blue Book. The book contained 25 main clauses outlining the do's and don’ts for his supporters and office-bearers as part of the RMM.