Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Superstar Rajinikanth to not contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Rajinikanth has requested his fans and members of RMM to vote the party that would provide a solution to Tamil Nadu's water problems.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

Superstar Rajinikanth, who announced his entry into politics last year, said on February 17 that he won't be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The actor, in a statement, said that neither he nor members from Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), the precursor of his political party, would take part in the elections.

"I will not contest the Parliament election. I request all kindly not to use my pictures for campaign purposes," Rajinikanth said, requesting his fans and members of RMM to vote the party that would provide a solution to Tamil Nadu's water problems.

"Tamil Nadu’s main problem has been water scarcity. Think wisely and vote for the people who will provide a stable government in the Centre and provide a permanent solution to the state’s water crisis," the statement said.

related news

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that his party would be a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner for the general elections.

In August, the RMM had launched a 36-page a manifesto of sorts -- Blue Book. The book contained 25 main clauses outlining the do's and don’ts for his supporters and office-bearers as part of the RMM.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rajinikanth

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.