Oct 31, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Statue of Unity inauguration highlights: Sardar Patel had Kautilya's diplomacy and Shivaji’s valour, says PM Modi

Live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating the world’s tallest statue to the nation

    I am amazed when some people of within our own country dare to view this initiative from a political prism and criticise us like we have committed a huge crime. Is remembering country's great personalities a crime?: PM Modi

    If it were not for Sardar Patel’s resolve, it would have been very difficult to erect the administrative framework like the civil services: PM Modi

    Sardar Patel had Kautilya's diplomacy and valour of Shivaji: PM Modi

    PM Modi has said, “This is a project that we had thought about during the time I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.”

    “Events like today are very very important in a country's history and such events are difficult to erase. It is a historic and inspiring occasion for all Indians. I am fortunate to dedicate this statue of Sardar Sahab to the nation,” Modi added.

    “To build the Statue of Unity, lakhs of farmers from all over India came together, gave their tools, portions of the soil and thus, a mass movement developed,” he added.

    Today is a day that will be remembered in the history of India. No Indian will ever forget this day: PM Modi

    We are all delighted to be here, on the banks of the Narmada River. Today, we mark Ekta Diwas. Several people across India are taking part in the 'Run for Unity': PM Modi

    PM Modi is set to address the gathering.

    Ram Vanji Sutar is the sculptor the statue. Here’s more about him:

    Indian Air Force’s three Kiran Mk 2 aircraft have staged a fly past.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the Statue of Unity to the nation. It is the tallest statue in the world.

    Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli, Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and BJP President Amit Shah are also present.

    PM Modi has arrived at the inauguration venue. He is expected to deliver a speech.

    Built to withstand strong winds, earthquakes

    The walking pose of the statue opens up a gap of 6.4 metres between the two feet, which had to be tested to withstand wind velocity.

    It has been engineered to withstand wind speeds of up to 50 metre per second (almost 180 kmph). The Statue of Unity is also built survive earthquakes measuring up to 6.5 on the Richter Scale, at a depth of 10 km and within a radius of 12 km of the statue.

    The premises are divided into five zones:

    Zone one: Up to the statue’s shin, comprising three levels, including an exhibit floor, mezzanine and roof. It will contain a memorial garden and a large museum.
    Zone two: Extends up to the statue's thighs at 149 metres.
    Zone three: Viewing gallery at 153 metres.
    Zone four: Consists of maintenance area.
    Zone five: Makes up the statue’s head and shoulders.

    Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Madhya Pradesh Governor (and former Gujarat chief minister) Anandiben Patel are also present at the Tent City, along with PM Modi.

    Rashtriya Ekta Diwas being celebrated today

    Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is being celebrated today to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

    Several events are being held by various Ministries and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) across the country. People are also participate in the Run for Unity programme.

    The prime minister is currently visiting the Valley of Flowers and Tent City in Kevadia.

    Viewing gallery

    There are two high-speed passenger elevators installed in the statue’s core to take visitors up to a viewing gallery present at the chest-level of the statue. The gallery can accommodate 200 tourists at a time, who can have a view of the Satpura and Vindhyachal mountain ranges, which also form the point where Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra meet.

    PM Modi was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor OP Kohli, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Chief Secretary JN Singh upon his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport.

    He would reach the Kevadiya Colony near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district a short while back to unveil the statue.

