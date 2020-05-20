App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra controlled to a large extent: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray made these remarks during his meeting with representatives of the entertainment industry in Mumbai.

PTI

The Central government feels that the spike in coronavirus cases will be higher by May-end and in June, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday and added that the spread has been controlled to a large extent in the state.

He made these remarks during his meeting with representatives of the entertainment industry in Mumbai.

"The number of (coronavirus) patients is growing and the health crisis is not over yet," a statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

Close

"The Centre feels that the spike (in cases) will be higher this month-end and in June. We are taking precautions. The spread of the pandemic has been contained to a large extent," the CM said.

related news

Thackeray said that economic activities have not been stopped by his government during the extended lockdown.

On the Opposition BJP's criticism about his handling of the COVID crisis, Thackeray said, "I will not respond to criticism now since I feel that fulfilling my duty of taking care of the people is more important".

As on Tuesday, the COVID-19 case count in Maharashtra, which is worst hit by the pandemic, stood at 37,136 with 1,325 deaths.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 20, 2020 08:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Police will notify traffic violators via SMS, speed post now

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Police will notify traffic violators via SMS, speed post now

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai as restrictions ease

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai as restrictions ease

Working on products related to COVID-19: Dr Reddy's

Working on products related to COVID-19: Dr Reddy's

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.