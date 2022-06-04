English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Algo Convention : Learn, Network, Ideate & Monetize
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Six killed in boiler explosion at factory in UP's Hapur

    Yogi Adityanath has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families, the CM's office tweeted.

    PTI
    June 04, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

    Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

    At least six workers died after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, officials said. Some other workers suffered injuries in the explosion that took place at the factory located in the Dholana area of the district. Rescue and relief measures were continuing at the site, according to the officials.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, his office stated in a tweet in Hindi. The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families, the CM's office tweeted.

    UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said that six workers died in the explosion at the factory's boiler. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish speedy recovery to the injured, the minister tweeted.

    Further details are awaited.
    PTI
    Tags: #boiler #explosion #Hapur #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Jun 4, 2022 05:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.