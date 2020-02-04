Shaheen Bagh shooter AAP member, can be seen joining party in pictures: Delhi Police

Kapil Gujjar, the shooter who had opened fire near Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on February 1, is allegedly an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member and can be seen joining the party in 2019, in pictures recovered from his phone, DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo told news agency ANI.

Kapil had joined AAP along with his father and a few others, DCP Rajesh Deo said.



Sources: The Crime Branch has found certain pictures on the mobile phone of Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh area on February 1. In these pictures, Kapil can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. pic.twitter.com/BKXifhTE7K

— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

In the pictures reportedly recovered from the shooter's phone and put up by the news agency, Gujjar can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

"In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish and he has already disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand," DCP Rajesh Deo said.

The police had taken the alleged shooter into custody the same day the incident took place. No one was injured in the firing.

"The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him," former Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal— who was recently shunted out by the Election Commission (EC)— had told ANI.