Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shaheen Bagh shooter AAP member, can be seen joining party in pictures: Delhi Police

The police had taken the alleged shooter into custody the same day the incident took place. No one was injured in the firing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Kapil Gujjar, the shooter who had opened fire near Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on February 1, is allegedly an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member and can be seen joining the party in 2019, in pictures recovered from his phone, DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo told news agency ANI.

Kapil had joined AAP along with his father and a few others, DCP Rajesh Deo said.

In the pictures reportedly recovered from the shooter's phone and put up by the news agency, Gujjar can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

Close

"In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish and he has already disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand," DCP Rajesh Deo said.

related news

The police had taken the alleged shooter into custody the same day the incident took place. No one was injured in the firing.

"The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him," former Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal— who was recently shunted out by the Election Commission (EC)— had told ANI.

According to eyewitnesses, Gujjar had opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act has been going on. The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, PTI reported.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Shaheen bagh

