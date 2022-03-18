English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Several Indian-American women felicitated at US Capitol for their work

    Indian-American women who were felicitated on the occasion were producer artist Rashaana Shah; Indica News founder and journalist Ritu Jha; physician Dr Kalai C Parthiban; social activists Madhu Rohatgi and Chandani Duvvuri, and few others.

    PTI
    March 18, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
    The US House of Representatives chamber is seen at the Capitol ahead of US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.

    The US House of Representatives chamber is seen at the Capitol ahead of US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.

    Over half a dozen eminent Indian-American women from various parts of the country were felicitated at the US Capitol for their remarkable accomplishment.

    Congressman Danny K Davis presented the awards to these eminent women at the 10th Annual Congressional International Women's Day Gala organised jointly by American Multiethnic Coalition and Multiethnic Advisory Task Force at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

    Indian-American women who were felicitated on the occasion were producer artist Rashaana Shah; Indica News founder and journalist Ritu Jha; physician Dr Kalai C Parthiban; social activists Madhu Rohatgi and Chandani Duvvuri; artist Indrani Davaluri; popular anchor and host Nilima Mehra and community activist Suhag Mehta.

    It means a lot when a woman is appreciated for her work. Such appreciation gives her confidence, and drives her to do better, and gives her courage to take up more challenges, Ritu Jha said in her acceptance speech. Congressman Davis congratulated the awardees for their accomplishments.
    PTI
    Tags: #Indian-American #Indian-American scholar #Ritu Jha #US Capitol
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 09:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.