Several Indian-American women felicitated at US Capitol for their work

Over half a dozen eminent Indian-American women from various parts of the country were felicitated at the US Capitol for their remarkable accomplishment.

Congressman Danny K Davis presented the awards to these eminent women at the 10th Annual Congressional International Women's Day Gala organised jointly by American Multiethnic Coalition and Multiethnic Advisory Task Force at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Indian-American women who were felicitated on the occasion were producer artist Rashaana Shah; Indica News founder and journalist Ritu Jha; physician Dr Kalai C Parthiban; social activists Madhu Rohatgi and Chandani Duvvuri; artist Indrani Davaluri; popular anchor and host Nilima Mehra and community activist Suhag Mehta.

It means a lot when a woman is appreciated for her work. Such appreciation gives her confidence, and drives her to do better, and gives her courage to take up more challenges, Ritu Jha said in her acceptance speech. Congressman Davis congratulated the awardees for their accomplishments.