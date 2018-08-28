App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi imposes Rs 1 crore fine on Omkar Overseas' promoter, 6 others

The others named in the Sebi order are: Varsha Agarwal, Shashidevi Agarwal, Krishnadevi Agarwal, Ronit Agarwal, Prashant Agarwal and Satyabhama Agarwal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Markets regulator Sebi today imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Omkar Overseas' promoter Champalal Gopiram Agarwal and six others for trading in the firm's stock while having access to unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).

The others named in the Sebi order are: Varsha Agarwal, Shashidevi Agarwal, Krishnadevi Agarwal, Ronit Agarwal, Prashant Agarwal and Satyabhama Agarwal.

The ruling followed a probe into the trading activities of certain entities in the shares of Omkar from October 2009 to April 2010. During the investigation period, Champalal was the chairman and managing director of the company.

It was alleged that the seven individuals had traded in the shares of the firm while in possession of UPSI and thus violated PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations.

In an order, the regulator noted that the information pertaining to the financial results of Omkar for the quarter ending September and December 2009 was price sensitive and since it was not published until November 2009 and July 2010, respectively, it was UPSI.

Champalal, Prashant, Krishnadevi, Satyabhama, Shashidevi, Ronit and Varsha were trading in the shares of Omkar for six months and during this period on two occasions they had traded while "having access to UPSI", the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 08:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Omkar Overseas #SEBI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.