Schools allowed to reopen from today - here’s what you must know & state-wise list

The Centre in its Unlock 4.0 guidelines had said that states could take a call on whether to re-open schools on September 21 (today) or not. Five states and the union territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir are reopening schools.

The reopening of schools in these states comes after a gap of almost six months, albeit with certain restrictions and guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here is all you need to know and a state-wise update:

> States reopening schools:

- States which have decided to reopen schools include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya.

> States not re-opening schools:

- These states have decided to keep schools shut till further notice: Goa (shut till October 2), Gujarat, Jharkhand (decision pending till September-end), Karnataka, Kerala (closed till October-end), Odisha (shut till October 26), Tamil Nadu (only after pandemic is over), Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal (closed till September 30).

> How states re-opening schools will proceed

- Andhra Pradesh: Public, private, and aided educational institutions that are outside of containment zones have been allowed to reopen.

- Assam: From next week, i.e., September 21, classes will resume for students of Classes 9 to 12 in Assam for the next 15 days. After that the situation will be reviewed and further decision on it will be taken accordingly.

- Bihar: Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi has allowed educational institutes to resume classes for students of Classes 9 to 12 in schools that are located outside containment zones.

- Haryana: Haryana has allowed senior students to visit their schools if they need guidance. Two government schools – one in Karnal, the other in Sonepat - have reopened on a trial basis already.

- Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir schools will reopen on September 21 on a voluntary basis. Schools would open with 50 percent attendance of staff and students and the attendance of students will be subject to written consent from guardians.

- Meghalaya: State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has said: "Schools will be partially opened up from September 21 for students to come and meet their teachers and clarify doubts on subjects they find it difficult. There will be no regular classes and no classroom sessions till September 30.”

> Guidelines to be followed:

- Only senior students allowed to come to school voluntarily if they need any assistance or guidance from their teachers.

- Schools which are in containment zones will remain firmly shut.

- Students would need written permission for parents to attend schools.

- It is advised that classes should be held in open area.

- There will be no assembly or events.

- Cafeterias will remain closed.

- Schools will function at 50 percent capacity while online classes will continue.

- Mandatory thermal screening and hand sanitisation will be carried out at the entrance.

- Deep cleaning of all the classes will be carried out.

- Swimming pools within the school premises will remain closed.

- Only asymptomatic staff and students to be allowed.

