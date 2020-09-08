Explained: Here's how partial reopening of schools for Class 9-12 will look like

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that schools can be partially opened from September 21 for students in Classes IX-XII on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from teachers.

However, this will not be similar to regular classes held during school. Students will have to take consent from parents and social distancing will have to be ensured at all times.

Moneycontrol explains how the new reopened special schools will work:

Are schools being opened for all students?

No, schools are not being reopened for all students from September 21. It is only open for sessions of students of Classes 9-12 with their teachers. This is on a voluntary basis and these students cannot be forced to resume classes.

Online lessons will continue as usual and it is only special sessions with teachers that will be allowed. Coronavirus continues to be a major risk and hence physical lessons are not being resumed.

But what about social distancing amidst COVID-19?

Schools have to ensure that there is six-feet distance followed at all times. Face covers and masks will be compulsory for everyone. Further, students and teachers also have to frequently wash hands with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty.

MHA has said that use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers (for at least 20 seconds) can be done wherever feasible. Basic etiquette of covering mouth while coughing/sneezing has to be followed. Within the school premises, spitting will be strictly prohibited. The government has also said that installation and use of Aarogya Setu App would be advised wherever feasible.

How do schools prepare?

MHA has said that only school outside the containment zones will be allowed to open.

Further, students, teachers and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the school. Prior to resumption of activities, all work areas intended for teaching including laboratories, other common utility areas have to be sanitised with 1 percent sodium hypochlorite solution, with particular attention to frequently touched surfaces.

Schools that were used as quarantine centres have to be properly sanitised and deep cleaned before the partial functioning is resumed.

What do teachers and students have to keep in mind?

The concerned teaching and non-teaching employees (up to 50 percent of the strength) could be called to schools for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work.

Students from Class 9-12 will have the option of attending the classes remotely/virtually or physically only on a voluntary basis for guidance from their teachers subject to written permission of parent / guardian.

There will be contactless attendance instead of the regular biometric attendance. Scheduling of activities and seating plan will be made to ensure six-feet distance at all times.

Students and employees have to dispose of used face covers and masks in separate covered bins placed in classrooms, work stations and other common areas.

But what about entry and exit? Can't students clear doubts from outside?

For ensuring queue management, inside and outside the school premises, there will be specific markings on the floor with a gap of six feet. Similarly, physical distancing shall also be maintained in staff rooms, office areas (including reception area), and other places (mess, libraries, cafeterias, etc.)

If the weather is conducive, schools can use the outdoor spaces for conducting teacher-student interactions.

For students of Classes 9-12, will all activities be open?

Assemblies, sports and events that can lead to overcrowding are strictly prohibited. Similarly, use of swimming pools will be prohibited. Mess and cafeterias will remain shut.

But, lockers of students will remain in use, as long as physical distancing and regular disinfection is maintained. Sharing of notebooks, pen, eraser and other stationery will not be allowed.

The schools have to display the state helpline numbers and also numbers of local health authorities to teachers /students / employees to contact in case of any emergency.

COVID-19 thrives in cold weather. So will air conditioners be switched off?

For air-conditioning/ventilation, schools have to follow the guidelines of the Central Public Works Department. This said that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity also has to be in the range of 40-70 percent. MHA has said that intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

What if a student or school staff tests positive?

MHA has said that the person who is unwell has to be in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

After informing the parent/guardian, the patient has to remain isolated while wearing a mask/face cover till a doctor arrives. Once a risk assessment is done, the patient may also be taken for a COVID-19 test. The entire school premises has to be disinfected if the person is found positive.

Can all students come in at the same time?

MHA has said that staggering of guidance activities has to be done, with separate timing slots to be allowed for adequate physical distancing and disinfection of classroom premises.

When it comes to laboratory activity, maximum capacity per session based on redesigned spaces will be scheduled. All members shave to sanitise their hands before and after using training equipment.

Will it be safe for students to go to schools?

Schools have to ensure that there is daily cleaning of the floors and adequate availability of soap and hand sanitisers.

Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1 percent sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, handrails, chairs, benches, washroom fixtures among others) is mandatory.

This cleaning has to be done in all classrooms, laboratories, lockers, parking areas and other common areas before beginning of classes and at the end of the day.

Further, teaching materials, computers, laptops and printers shall be disinfected with 70 percent alcohol wipes. There will also be a deep cleaning of all drinking and handwashing stations, washrooms and lavatories.

While MHA has called for deep cleaning at regular intervals in schools, it is parents who have the ultimate right to decide whether their child should go to school or not.