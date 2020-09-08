COVID-19: Govt issues SOP for partial reopening of schools from September 21

The Union Health Ministry on September 8 released guidelines for reopening schools for classes 9 to 12 on a voluntary basis from September 21. The decision was taken to help students seek guidance from their teachers.

The statement released by the ministry also mentions various precautionary measures to be adopted along with specific steps to be taken by the schools.

Precautionary measures mentioned in the directive include basic preventive steps that are to be followed to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. These include:

>>Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.>>Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.>>Frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty.>>Use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers (for at least 20 seconds) can be done wherever feasible.>>Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouthand nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly.>>Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest.>>Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

>>Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App may be advised wherever feasible.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, all students who wish to visit their schools will have to get written consent from their parents or guardians. Also, students will only be allowed to visit their schools to seek guidance from their teachers if they are not located in containment zones. The directive also said such visits and teacher-student interaction must be organised in a staggered manner.