Schools to reopen from September 21: Here is a list of states where classes will resume

When the Ministry of Home Affairs released the Unlock 4 guidelines, it allowed states to decide if they would reopen schools from September 21. While several states and Union territories, including Delhi and West Bengal have decided to keep schools shut all of September in view of the COVID-19 situation, here is a list of states where classes will resume from September 21.

Assam: From next week, i.e., September 21, classes will resume for students of Classes 9 to 12 in Assam for the next 15 days. After that the situation will be reviewed and further decision on it will be taken accordingly.

Haryana: Haryana has allowed senior students to visit their schools if they need guidance. Two government schools – one in Karnal, the other in Sonepat - have reopened on a trial basis already.

Andhra Pradesh: Public, private, and aided educational institutions that are outside of containment zones have been allowed to reopen.

Bihar: Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi has allowed educational institutes to resume classes for students of Classes 9 to 12 in schools that are located outside containment zones.

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir schools will reopen on September 21 on a voluntary basis. Schools would open with 50 percent attendance of staff and students and the attendance of students will be subject to written consent from guardians.

Meghalaya: State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has said: "Schools will be partially opened up from September 21 for students to come and meet their teachers and clarify doubts on subjects they find it difficult. There will be no regular classes and no classroom sessions till September 30.”

Notably, states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, and Uttarakhand have decided to keep schools shut until further notice.