Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: Schools to remain closed for all students until October 5, says Delhi govt

School principals are authorised to call "staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work", it said.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

All schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 5 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government announced on Friday. "All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

School principals are authorised to call "staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work", it said. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On March 25, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading. While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of Unlock' since June 8, educational institutions continue to be closed.

Close

As per the latest guidelines under Unlock', schools have been allowed to call students from class 9 to 12 to schools on voluntary basis from September 21.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 06:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi School #India

