Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Extremely heavy rains to continue in Mumbai, neighbouring areas until Thursday morning: IMD

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm) lashed parts of Mumbai. Colaba recorded 22.9 cm while Santacruz recorded 8.8 cm of rainfall, according to the IMD

PTI

Extremely heavy rains will continue to batter Mumbai and neighbouring areas until Thursday (August 6) morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin.

On August 5, incessant heavy rainfall and strong winds battered Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, disrupting suburban train and bus services.

Three high-capacity cranes deployed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Raigad district collapsed due to gusty winds in the afternoon, but there was no casualty, an official said.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm) lashed parts of Mumbai. Colaba recorded 22.9 cm while Santacruz recorded 8.8 cm of rainfall, according to the IMD.

Wind speed reached 70 kmph and gusted at 107 kmph between 5pm and 5.15 pm in Colaba.

"Strong winds with speed reaching 70 kmph along and off the Mumbai and adjoining Konkan coast likely to continue till 6th morning and gradually reduce thereafter. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over Mumbai tonight and reduce from tomorrow 6th August,” the special bulletin said.
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs

