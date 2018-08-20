App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI PO Mains 2018 results to be declared today; check on sbi.co.in

The results will be available on SBI's official website, sbi.co.in, as well as on its careers page, bank.sbi/careers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The results of the State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officers (PO) Mains examinations will be declared on Monday, August 20.

While the timing has not yet been notified, it is likely that the results will be declared by 15:00 IST.

The results will be available on SBI's official website, sbi.co.in, as well as on its careers page, bank.sbi/careers.

Those shortlisted from the Main examination that was held on August 8 will be eligible for interviews for which call letters will available for download from September 1.

The bank has 2,000 regular vacancies and 118 vacancies for differently-abled people.

Here is how you can check your results:

> Go to SBI careers page 

> Click on the SBI PO 2018 Prelims Result

> Enter Admit Card number and click on Submit

> Download the result for future reference

The bank will also hold group discussions as well as a personal interviews for shortlisted candidates. These will be held between September 24 and October 12.

The final results will be announced on November 1, 2018. The total compensation per annum will be a minimum of Rs 8.20 lakh and a maximum of Rs 13.08 lakh, depending on the place of posting and other factors.

To be eligible for the examination, a candidate cannot be above 30 years as on April 1, 2018, and they must have been born not later than April 1, 1997.

This year, around 1 million candidates applied for the 2000 vacancies at SBI.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 01:45 pm

