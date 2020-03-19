App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

SAARC nations can together mitigate coronavirus impact: Dharmendra Pradhan

Making a strong pitch for SAARC nations to jointly combat the virus, Modi had on Sunday committed USD 10 million for the emergency fund, and asserted that the best way to deal with the pandemic was by coming together, and not growing apart.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan exuded confidence that the coming together of SAARC nations to fight against coronavirus will bear fruit and help mitigate the effects of the virus in the southeast Asian subcontinent.

Pradhan was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal of setting up a COVID-19 emergency fund to deal with the pandemic.

Pradhan was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal of setting up a COVID-19 emergency fund to deal with the pandemic.

"I am confident that through this initiative of combined efforts of our medical professionals and researchers, we will be able to contain, reduce and eventually mitigate the effects of Covid-19 in the southeast Asian subcontinent," Pradhan said in a media statement.

This, he said, not only indicates India's seriousness towards containing the viral outbreak, which recognises no border, but also the deep bonds of amity that India shares with the subcontinent, he said.

Terming the move as "humane and far sighted step", Pradhan said it will serve as an example for the world.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 08:06 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Dharmendra Pradhan #India #SAARC

