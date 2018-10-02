App
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Russia, India to sign deal on S-400 air defence systems this week: Kremlin

"The president is leaving for India on October 4," Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters, adding that he would oversee the signing of the agreement

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Russian President Vladimir Putin will oversee the signing of a USD 5 billion deal this week to supply Delhi with S-400 air defence systems, a top Kremlin aide said on Tuesday ahead of Putin's trip to India.

"The president is leaving for India on October 4," Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters, adding that he would oversee the signing of the agreement.

"The value of the contract will be more than USD 5 billion.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 09:45 pm

