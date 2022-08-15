English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Rs 88,765 crore invested in different projects in Andaman & Nicobar Islands in last 5 years: LG Admiral D K Joshi

    Hoisting the national flag at the Netaji Stadium here, the LG said Rs 1,232 crore submarine OFC project has increased the telecom bandwidth in the islands.

    PTI
    August 15, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lt Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd) on August 15 said in the last five years Rs 88,765 crore has been invested in different infrastructure and development projects of the islands. Hoisting the national flag at the Netaji Stadium here, the LG said Rs 1,232 crore submarine OFC project has increased the telecom bandwidth in the islands.

    Joshi said in the coming days 30 islands will be opened to foreign tourists as restricted area permit has been removed from these islands to boost tourism in the archipelago.

    He said an international container transhipment terminal and two new green field airports will be set up in the islands.

    To help fisheries and marine product exports an office of the Marine Products Export Development Authority will be set up in Port Plair, Joshi said.

    Earlier in the day, the LG paid homage at Cellular Jail at Martyr’s Column to the great freedom fighters on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.

    Close
    A special Flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Southernmost point of India, Indira Point, Great Nicobar Island, by the Nicobar district Administration.
    PTI
    Tags: #76th Independence Day #Andaman and Nicobar Islands #Independence Day 2022 #Lt Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd)
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 04:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.