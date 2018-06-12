Road ministry aims to complete 300 highway projects ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry is identifying 300 highway projects, with a total length of around 15,000 kilometres, for completion by March 2019, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The aim is to finish these projects just before the 2019 Lok Sabha election gets underway. The projects are to be taken up on priority, and are expected to be in highly-populated states like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Officials told ET that the ministry will be spending around Rs 1.5 lakh crore on the identified projects. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Gadkari to review projects

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will also hold a review of all ongoing national highway projects in Goa on Tuesday, the newspaper quoted officials as saying.

The minister will be reviewing more than 700 projects with the respective project directors and concessionaires, along officials from the government, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the road transport ministry.

"Out of these 700 projects, around 300 would be identified for early completion," a ministry official told the newspaper. "The year 2018 has been declared as a construction year by the ministry."