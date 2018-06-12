App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Road ministry aims to complete 300 highway projects ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

In a bid to complete the projects ahead of the 2019 general elections, the ministry is planning to spend around Rs 1.5 lakh crore on them

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry is identifying 300 highway projects, with a total length of around 15,000 kilometres, for completion by March 2019, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The aim is to finish these projects just before the 2019 Lok Sabha election gets underway. The projects are to be taken up on priority, and are expected to be in highly-populated states like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Officials told ET that the ministry will be spending around Rs 1.5 lakh crore on the identified projects. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Gadkari to review projects

related news

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will also hold a review of all ongoing national highway projects in Goa on Tuesday, the newspaper quoted officials as saying.

The minister will be reviewing more than 700 projects with the respective project directors and concessionaires, along officials from the government, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the road transport ministry.

"Out of these 700 projects, around 300 would be identified for early completion," a ministry official told the newspaper. "The year 2018 has been declared as a construction year by the ministry."
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 04:06 pm

tags #Business #India #infrastructure #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.