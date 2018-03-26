Richest Rajya Sabha MPs: A look at the top 10 moneybags of the Upper House

After Rajya Sabha election 2018 concluded, here is a quick look at five richest MPs in terms of assets Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Andhra Pradesh | The YSR Congress leader stands at 10th position with movable assets of 59,47,19,133 and immovable assets of 1,70,79,31,750. His total assets is of Rs 2,30,26,50,883. (Image source: Twitter) 2/10 Praful Patel, Maharashtra | The NCP leader stands at ninth position with movable assets of 80,75,65,242 and immovable assets of 1,71,33,31,000. His total assets is of Rs 2,52,08,96,242. (Image source: Twitter) 3/10 CM Ramesh, Andhra Pradesh | The TDP leader stands at eighth position with movable assets of 40,09,37,213 and immovable assets of 2,18,11,00,386. His total assets is of Rs 2,58,20,37,599. (Image source: Twitter) 4/10 T Subbarami Reddy, Andhra Pradesh | The Congress leader stands at seventh position with movable assets of 3,00,68,08,224 and immovable assets of 1,21,76,50,480. His total assets is of Rs 4,22,44,58,704. (Image source: Twitter) 5/10 Sanjay Dattatraya Kakade, Maharashtra | The independent leader stands at sixth position with movable assets of Rs 2,90,31,20,349 and immovable assets of Rs 1,35,34,66,466. His total assets is of Rs 4,25,65,86,815. (Image of MP not available, photo source: Sanjay Kakde's Facebook page) 6/10 D Kupendra Reddy, Karnataka | The JD(S) leader stands at fifth position with movable assets of 1,39,79,57,177 and immovable assets of 3,22,79,39,388. His total assets is of Rs 4,62,58,96,565. (Image source: Rajya Sabha) 7/10 Abhishek Manu Singhvi, West Bengal | The Congress leader stands at fourth position with movable assets of 5,65,33,99,794 and immovable assets of 84,47,00,100. His total assets is of Rs 6,49,80,99,894. (Image source: Twitter/West Bengal Congress) 8/10 Ravindra Kishore Sinha, Bihar | The BJP leader stands at third position with movable assets of 7,94,16,49,173 and immovable assets of 62,95,00,000. His total assets is of Rs 8,57,11,49,173. (Image source: Website) 9/10 Jaya Bachchan, Uttar Pradesh | The SP leader stands at second position with movable assets of 5,38,83,66,566 and immovable assets of 4,62,80,25,000. His total assets is of Rs 10,01,63,91,566. (Image source: Reuters) 10/10 Mahendra Prasad, Bihar | Here comes the richest MP. The JD(U) leader stands at first position with movable assets of 40,43,48,19,318 and immovable assets of 34,92,41,000. His total assets is of Rs 40,78,40,60,318. (Image source: Rajya Sabha)