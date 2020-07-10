Rewa ultra mega power project: All you need to know about Asia’s largest solar plant

India has joined the bandwagon of nations going the extra mile to tap cleaner sources of energy and ensure a cleaner and greener future by inaugurating Asia’s largest solar power project.

The 750-megawatt ultra-mega solar power plant being built in Madhya Pradesh has been christened the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project. It is touted to reduce the country’s emission drastically, by an amount equivalent to 15 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide annually, Hindustan Times reported.

Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL), a joint venture between Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVNL), consists of three solar power generating units of 250MW each.

The solar power units will be located on a 500-hectare plot of land inside a 1,500-hectare solar park. RUMSL has received financial assistance of Rs 138 crore from the Centre to develop the park.

Mahindra Renewables Pvt, Arinsun Clean Energy Pvt, and ACME Jaipur Solar Power Pvt are building the three solar power generating units.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which has a vast urban train network that relies on electricity, is a customer of the solar project that was erected at an investment of Rs 4,500 crore. DMRC will receive 24 percent of the energy supply from the Rewa solar project, with the balance going to distribution companies (discoms) in Madhya Pradesh.