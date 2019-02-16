Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Foundation offers livelihood, employment to families of Pulwama CRPF martyrs

Reliance Foundation's hospital is ready to provide the best treatment to the injured jawans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Foundation has expressed its readiness to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of children and the livelihood of families of the 40 brave jawans who were martyred in a terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy on the Jammu–Srinagar highway on February 14.

According to a release, the foundation's hospital is ready to provide the best treatment to the injured jawans.

"The entire Reliance Parivar fully shares the outrage of 1.3 billion Indians," the company said in a statement.

"We shall also deem it to be our duty to shoulder any other responsibility the government may place upon us in service to our beloved Armed Forces," it said.

The Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries, and is led by founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani. The Foundation focuses on addressing India’s development challenges in areas of rural transformation, education, health, sports for development, disaster response, urban renewal, and arts, culture and heritage.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 03:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama terror attack #Reliance Foundation

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.