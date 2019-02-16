Reliance Foundation offers livelihood, employment to families of Pulwama CRPF martyrs

Reliance Foundation has expressed its readiness to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of children and the livelihood of families of the 40 brave jawans who were martyred in a terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy on the Jammu–Srinagar highway on February 14.

According to a release, the foundation's hospital is ready to provide the best treatment to the injured jawans.

"The entire Reliance Parivar fully shares the outrage of 1.3 billion Indians," the company said in a statement.

"We shall also deem it to be our duty to shoulder any other responsibility the government may place upon us in service to our beloved Armed Forces," it said.

The Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries, and is led by founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani. The Foundation focuses on addressing India’s development challenges in areas of rural transformation, education, health, sports for development, disaster response, urban renewal, and arts, culture and heritage.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.